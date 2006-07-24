Design Your Own Thing On-Line Using New DesignTool

Bowling Green, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --Century Marketing announces the successful launch of PrintMyThing™, an on-line Design Tool that allows users to create their own artwork for custom printed products. In addition, users can place an order for custom printed or stock products, check the order status at any time, and subsequently place re-orders for their own custom printed products while on the Internet visiting the www.printmything.com website.



According to Century’s Wholesale Vice President and General Manager, David Francisco, "The single biggest roadblock to providing our customers with the complete control of the ordering process that they desired was not being available 24/7. Our quality and service are unsurpassed. But this on-line tool is easy-to-use, convenient, requires no special skills and is available whenever our customers want to log on to our website to design and order their custom printed things.”



The new upgrade in the PrintMyThing™ Design Tool allows a user to select shapes, colors, sizes, fonts, borders, clip art, etc. while giving them options to curve their text, use more than one color, or combine clip art with their brands and logos already saved on their own computers. According to Francisco, “Letting our customers be in control and do their own thing was important. Allowing businesses and individuals to take advantage of our printing capabilities was important to us. This Design Tool is revolutionary in its ability to allow the rookie artist to become a world class graphic designer, literally at the click of a button.”



Century Marketing has over 26 years of manufacturing experience in the custom printed products industry, providing digital, foil hot stamp metallic, and ink printed custom labels and hang tags, as well as price marking systems, ad specialty products, promotional items and business essentials for branding and promoting businesses.



For additional information or a sample demonstration of the product, contact Nancy Eridon at 888-281-0042 or e-mail Nancy at neridon@cmcgp.com or visit the website at www.printmything.com.





