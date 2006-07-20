PAS Will Be Featured On CNN News & Discovery Channel 50 Times from August through October

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2006 --Prosperity Automated System (PAS) will be featured in a segment on "Innovative Home-Based Business Solutions" as part of the Models of Excellence series. This segment will air nationally on the Discovery Channel and regionally in conjunction with CNN Headline News. This program will air some 50 times from August through October.



There is also a new radio campaign kicking off. PAS will be running ads on Sirius satellite radio first, then spreading also to XM satellite radio. There is also 30 second and 60 second spots targeted to major markets through FM stations nationwide. When people hear the radio spots they will be directed to yourultimateanswer.com and the rotation will place the PAS member in the rotation. This is how the Prosperity Automated System drives people to a member’s website and then the team leaders take over and close the sale.



Prosperity Automated System or PAS director Lisa Max revealed why 95% of new home based business owners fail. The revelation came while Mrs. Max was hosting a live weekly training call for her associates and people that they work with. Mrs. Max recently launched a websites http://www.maxlivingnow.com.



One of the main reasons that home businesses fail explained Mrs. Max, “When you have a website up and running from most network marketing companies, that is it, you have to market and bring people to your site. With PAS they market for you and the team leaders help close the sale.”



Over the years "selling systems" have been developed whereby the home based business marketer sends leads to websites that explain the benefits of the product. Some even have fancy flash movies that convey the information, Auto-responders are used to keep sales pitches via email in front of the leads.



What all of those marketing systems have in common, is that after one or several exposures to the "home business opportunity," the home based business owner must call the prospect, and ask for the money. "When someone calls the client to ask for the sale, and of course the money, I call that person a salesperson." says Lisa.



"Why don’t these home based business opportunities tell the truth and call their associates salespeople? Marketing experts say that 94% of all home based business owners hate to sell. Referring to their member as salespeople would be like advertising a heart surgeon’s services as extremely painful, long recovery time, but fast. That’s not what most people are looking for." said Lisa.



On the training call, Lisa explained that, "many new PAS associates have never owned their own successful business before. In the traditional business model, that means they must be the jack of all trades for the first time. They are the VP of Marketing, salesperson, follow-up coordinator, closer, Mgr of Product Procurement, Lead Accountant, copywriter, and the head trainer. That is an overwhelming group of skill sets for them to acquire and that is why the overwhelming majority of them fail to ever make a dime."



With PAS and the yourwealthanswer ad campaign model members are not required to perform presentations, follow up, ask for the money and close sales.



All the traffic generated by these new campaigns, as well as others not mentioned here, will be distributed through the PAS adpacks that members may purchase at a nominal fee. PAS is targeting people who have discretionary income to spend, have little free time, and certainly are not interested in a normal "home business". http://www.prosperityautomatedsystem.com/members/maxfortunes/., or yourwealthanswer is the advertised website that the traffic will be directed to. For example, http://www.maxlivingnow.biz, will provide a thorough explanation for you a about PAS and how it works for you.



You can also watch a movie presentation and receive a personal ‘call-back’ from a PAS corporate professional to answer all your questions about PAS at http://www.maxlivingnow.net.



Lisa Max is not content with the massive support members get from the system. She goes the extra mile to stack the deck in favor of her group. While other sponsors in the PAS boast about 10 hour work weeks and 4 day weekends, Lisa makes herself available to her members for training and coaching 7 days a week. “It is my way of giving back, I have been very fortunate to have great mentors that were there for me. I want to be there for my people as well.” Lisa explained. She can be reached (800)687-2735 or pasmentor@gmail.com. in Boca Raton, Florida.



