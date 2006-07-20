Worldwide Industrial Marketplace Adds New Heat Processing Equipment Offerings To Its Buying Guide

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2006 --The online industrial supply portal, Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, launched today a new directory of manufacturers and suppliers with emphasis on heat processing equipment, supplies and components.



The directory offers a wide range of heating products from different manufacturers worldwide, primarily for commercial, wholesale, manufacturing, foundry, metalworking, government, institutional, military, engineering and other markets.



Heating equipment and supplies available in the directory, among others include industrial burners, dryers, furnaces, ovens, heat exchangers, mobile heaters, blowers, induction melting

and heating equipment, induction heating systems, boilers, heating components, fuels, gauges, sensors, incinerators and a broad selection of heating elements, components and accessories.



The types of heating exchangers include air-to-air, liquid-to-gas, steam-to-liquid, water cooled, low and high low temperature, thermoelectric, rebuilt, remanufactured, military specification and custom made heat exchangers. Most of which are available in plastic, copper, stainless steel, carbon steel, nickel, iron, ceramic, titanium, graphite and corrosion resistant materials.



Applications of various heating equipment found in the directory include, but not limited to, aluminizing, arc melting, incinerating, annealing, boiler waste burning, aluminum brazing, billet heating, carbonizing, coal burning, continuous casting, metal melting, diffusion bonding, heat treating, sintering, smelting, molding, chemical, plastic and rubber processing, facility heating and many other applications.



All offerings from manufacturers and suppliers found in the directory can be located at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/heat_processing.html



According to the company's business director, Frank Wallace, the Heat Processing Equipment directory they offer is a unique but practical resource for locating quality heating products. "Whether you are looking for a heat exchanger in Texas or a boiler part in China, the Worldwide Industrial Marketplace has the offerings you're looking for if quality, value and selection is a concern," says Wallace.



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace publishes 64 vertical directories, each focusing on specific products required by industrial and technical buyers. Manufacturers, exporters and suppliers found in the directory include companies mostly in North America, United Kingdom, China, India, Australia and European Union countries.



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html



