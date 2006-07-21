Attorney Hired By the Kavinoky Law Firm

Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --The Kavinoky Law Firm, a California based criminal defense firm, announces an addition to its team of experienced lawyers.



Leigh Fleming, an experienced criminal defense attorney, joins the firm after a career defending the rights of death row inmates. Fleming represented approximately ten death row inmates, assisting them with their appeals and habeas proceedings. Among other clients, she represented Mumia Abu-Jamal, who has been the subject of much media attention since he was sentenced to death in 1982.



Fleming’s commitment to criminal defense expanded into her volunteer work. She was a volunteer for the Innocence Project San Francisco. In that capacity, she worked to exonerate men and women convicted of crimes they did not commit.



After experience in the death penalty realm of the law, Fleming wanted to focus more on general criminal defense. As an attorney at the firm, she will be helping to defend clients all over the state of California.



“Leigh is an amazing attorney,” said Darren Kavinoky, founding partner of the firm. “Her work with those on death row is a testament to her dedication to criminal defense. I couldn’t be happier to have her working with our clients.”



Fleming received her law degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco.



