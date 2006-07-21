Magnetic Autocontrol Releases New MHTMTM Powered Pedestrian Entrance Control Turnstiles and Retractable Barriers.

Rockledge, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Magnetic Autocontrol, also known as Magnetic Automation Corp in the USA, continues to pave the way in product innovations with new pedestrian entrance control MPP Turnstiles and MPR Retractable Wing Barriers powered by MHTMTM drive technology.



After taking a long hard look at the available products and technology on the market, the Magnetic Autocontrol Group wasn’t satisfied. In order to maintain the quality and reliability of its vehicle and pedestrian entrance control products worldwide, Magnetic’s design team developed a bulletproof drive solution called the MHTMTM (Magnetic High Torque Motor). Linear actuators, gears, pulleys, belts and chains are now a thing of the past.



The MHTMTM is a gearless drive system featuring maintenance-free, noise-free and multi-million cycle operation. Headaches commonly associated with current entrance control solutions no longer exist and downtime is eliminated. Safety concerns are eliminated as well due to the lowest impact forces, even at higher operation speeds. For example, many waist high turnstiles have a high “spring like” force toward the end of rotation which could potentially injure children. In addition, forced entry is eliminated and ultimate repeatability is accomplished in each pedestrian barrier using this design.



Magnetic Autocontrol’s MHTMTM drive system is incorporated in all of the new pedestrian entrance control MPP Turnstiles and MPR Retractable Wing Barriers.



Applications for these products include stadiums, metro transit facilities, amusement parks, office buildings, government facilities and many other locations requiring physical security barriers for access control.



Subsequently, the drive system isn’t the only new feature for the MPP waist high turnstiles. A new option which sets these turnstiles apart from all the rest is an Automatic Return Drop Arm. Convenience and security are maintained because personnel are not required to manually lift the drop arm back into position after disengaged.



Furthermore, the primary focus of Magnetic Autocontrol has always been its customers. Without them, the need for high quality advanced technology entrance control solutions simply would not exist. For more information on these products and how they can be configured to meet your individual specification, please feel free to e-mail us at info@magnetic-usa.com or call (321) 635-8585.



