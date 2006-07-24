Michael Huggan ARPS: Photography which looks into the soul of wildlife

Edenbridge, Kent, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --When you look at a photograph taken by Michael Huggan you are looking at more than an image. You can take in the subject, its surroundings, the beautiful atmosphere of Africa that it evokes but then you realise something else – not only are you looking at the image but you can feel that the image is looking at you. Michael is no ordinary photographer. Having explored the career route as an engineer he found that he could no longer contain his passion and started to focus his creative energy into photography full time starting with his main passion – the wildlife of Africa.



“I purchased a rangefinder camera in my teens and my interest grew from there.” Michael begins. “I now use a more sophisticated digital camera. My subjects have ranged from landscapes to weddings but my real passion is for Africa. Every time I return I am excited at what is possible and I am never disappointed but there is always room for improvement. I do not intentionally adhere to a particular style but I usually have an image in my mind of what I want to record. I don’t regard my visits to Africa as work – rather a continuation of the fascinating journey that wildlife photography is”.



Talking as he launches the Fine Art Sales facility to his Portfolio Series website he feels that he is entering a new era. “The pictures are produced on a range of high quality printers with the canvas pictures finished to look like an oil painting which gives the prints an extra special touch” he explains. “I hadn’t found a successful route to selling from my website until Amazing Internet introduced this facility. This is really exciting for me and I hope that it will open up a whole new market for my photographs”.



As well as having his pictures and articles published in a variety of magazines and photographic journals, he has recently started exhibiting to enormous acclaim. He recently won a bronze medal in the Royal Photographic Society Nature Group for one of his African wildlife images and in 2003 he was awarded the Associate Distinction in nature photography with the Royal Photographic Society (RPS). “This was an enormous thrill for me” he continues. “To be seen and endorsed by my peers in this way was a dream come true and has motivated me to keep going”. Michael has just confirmed plans for an exhibition at the OSO Arts Centre, Barnes scheduled for the 20th and 21st October, a follow up to his successful exhibition of the summer. He has also had exhibitions at the Royal Photographic Society HQ, Bath to enormous acclaim.



Michael Huggan currently lives in Hampshire. His photography can be viewed and purchased on http://www.michaelhuggan.com. He is continuing his quest for the perfect image when he returns to Kenya in September. His next exhibition will be held at the OSO Arts Centre in Barnes on the 20th and 21st October 2006.



