Stephen Parker CEO of Datacraft Solutions Highlights Replenishment Supply Chain

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --According to CEO and Chairman Stephen Parker, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.”



Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) based in Durham, North Carolina is experiencing huge growth with their Lean Manufacturing Digital Kanban solution. In addition to doubling staff in past few months, the firm has coordinated a supplier interface tool, Curator. The new version of Curator (version 4.6) includes several new features including a Table Layout Configuration Tool.



This tool allows Curator users to configure the following tables according to their preferences: The Release Table, Item Health Table, Queued Kanban Table, Release Events Table and Performance Table. These tables can now be configured as to which fields are displayed, the order in which they are displayed and the manner in which they are sorted.



Curator is the companion supplier interface tool, provided free of charge to Datacraft Solutions’ client's suppliers. It enables suppliers to view and confirm orders as well as anticipate and prepare for upcoming demand spikes. Screenshots of Curator’s functionality can be viewed at http://datacraftsolutions.com/curator_screens.shtml. From the Curator Dashboard, to confirming and shipping orders; from customer inventory status to kanban events history, from orders not yet issues to open signatures, Curator allows 100% visibility.



A supplier logs in through a secure web portal – there is no need to install or run any complex software application. Curator completes the path to a more truly integrated, streamlined, responsive supply chain by providing increased visibility of process information. Whenever a supplier confirms, denies or ships an order, Datacraft Solutions’ Digital Kanban product automatically updates inventory and order status. Operational needs are always visible and always up-to-date.



Datacraft Solutions delivers a revolutionary supply chain replenishment digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced 1000% growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks, by default it incorporates the kanban process. Datacraft Solutions enables companies to sign up using a “software as a service” (SaaS) model and gain immediate realized value and visibility to their supply chain. Clients are provided the most optimum platform to create and maintain their Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks.” This critical lean technology is all about the demand/pull which starts from the customer and drives the whole supply chain for the organization.



