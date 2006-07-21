Mike Merten Grows as Sales Manager for Encompix a Business Unit of Made2Manage

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Mike Merten joined Encompix in April of 2004 as an Account Executive, responsible for new system sales in the Midwest and Western United States and Canada. His consistent performance led him into the leadership position of Sales Manager in late 2005.



Mike has been helping mid-market companies identify and solve business problems through the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning, Customer Relationship Management, and Supply Chain Management solutions since 1990. He has held positions in software and consulting organizations including System Software Associates, Crowe Chizek LLP and CCC Information Services. Mike holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management from Bradley University, Peoria, IL.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Mike has been instrumental in expanding the sales of ETO ERP leader Encompix to project-based manufacturers throughout the United States and Canada.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



Melissa Stahley

Made2Manage Systems

(317) 249-1270

mstahley@made2manage.com

www.made2manage.com



Roger Meloy

Encompix Inc.

(513) 733-0066, ext. 13

rmeloy@encompix.com

www.encompix.com



