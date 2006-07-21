QA Manager to be added on aPriori Technologies Cost Management Implementation Team

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patent-protected cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



The firm anticipates huge staff growth for the remainder of 2006. The firm is presently looking to add a Senior Quality Assurance Engineer. This individual will work closely with Engineering in communicating and resolving issues, and coordinating test efforts across multiple projects, including both Web and Desktop applications.



Primary responsibilities:



Work with the QA Group and Engineering to establish proper QA processes and procedures to ensure high-level of product quality.



Develop and execute test plans and test cases for new and existing functionality.



Operate in a cross-functional team to understand project readiness, influence early testability, and ensure proper test coverage, overall system reliability, performance, and quality.



Perform all levels of testing including: Functional, UI, System, Load/Stress/Performance, Installation, and Regression.



Report defects and work with Engineering to reproduce problems, verify resolutions, and create regression tests.



Calculate testing estimates and develop testing schedules for assigned projects.



Configure and maintain testing environments.



Assist in developing automated test framework.



Required background:





6+ years of full-time QA experience on two or more commercial, enterprise software products. Experience must include QA leadership on a team that delivered commercial software to a large customer base.



Solid understanding of the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and QA/Test Methodologies including demonstrating improvements.



Direct experience developing test automation strategies for enterprise applications.



Familiarity with CAD software and manufacturing processes systems a plus.



The aPriori cost management platform uses innovative, patent protected technologies, and is capable of using design information driven off of MCAD geometry. Additionally the ability to model production facilities (including machine capabilities, raw materials, and facility cost structure) and the specific cost accounting methodologies, accurate predictive, allow “forward looking” real time cost estimates.



“aPriori has customers in a variety of industries including High Technology, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, and Heavy Machinery. Recent aPriori customers include John Deere, Panasonic, Thomas & Betts, JLG, Wrobel Engineering, and Dana Corporation.”



Contact:

John Busa

aPriori

978-371-2006

jbusa@apriori.com



