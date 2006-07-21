Voice Changer Software Designed by Gamers Specifically for Online Games

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC has completed its latest games accessibility initiative. The company’s voice-changing product, MorphVOX, is now fully controllable from within any game. This continues with the product philosophy of the company, which has designed MorphVOX specifically for online games.



"From the start, MorphVOX was designed for online games only after experiences from real game play,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “Any new features that we have added are based on input from our gaming customers in the field.”



Full in-game accessibility has been the latest initiative for Screaming Bee. Unlike other voice-changing products, MorphVOX is capable of being controlled from within a game without ever having to leave the gaming user-interface. The latest installment of QuickVoices allows gamers to modify voice presets using a key, mouse or joystick button.



Screaming Bee has come out with many new Fantasy and Science Fiction product add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects. The add-ons are free and can be downloaded from the Web site.



The founders of the company can often be found in game and are constantly gathering input from fellow gamers on ways to improve the product. Currently, Ramirez spends many evenings in GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and There Online. Shawn Pourchot, President of Screaming Bee, likes to play Counter-Strike, Allegiance and Day of Defeat.



“The inspiration for MorphVOX came after years of playing online games. It is really a product designed by gamers, specifically for gamers,” Adds Ramirez.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



