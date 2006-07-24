LvB's X Announces Version 2.0 of Virtual Music Composer

Sarajevo, Bosnia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --LvB's X today introduced LvB's X 2.0 - Virtual Music Composer, "music motive/phrase maker" software (www.VirtualMusicComposer.com). The software works as a composer instead of a tool for composing. Users can create the basic part of a song by developing the motive which allows a key shift in the phrase. In other words, the program will bring the inspiration to the user. The software is available in three versions: Basic (free), Standard and Professional, for Windows OS.



LvB's X simplifies creation by providing a simple graphical interface to be used by those with no prior knowledge or understanding of how to make music with a computer. Essentially, LvB's X is designed to obtain a well-balanced relationship between musical regularities and irregularities. Every note of every instrument, except the drums, has its own sample - there is no musical predetermination as loop-based samples.



“This software is not the helper for composing but rather does the job of composers,” said one of the members of the development team. “Instead of creating software that acts as a technical tool for composers, we have created a product which actually composes music.”



Pricing & Availability

The Basic version of LvB's X is free and available immediately as a download at www.lvbsx.com. The Standard version ($99.95, shipping included) is available for download with software and printed user manual sent to customers via mail. The Professional version ($249.95) offers a special program for educational professionals ($49.95). Visit www.lvbsx.com for more information.



System Requirements

LvB's X requires a Windows (XP, 2000, 2003) based OS, sound capability, at least 99MB/690MB of free disk space for Basic/Professional version installation and minimal graphics resolution of 1024 x 860 pixels.



