Michelle Obama Will Be the Focus of Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday, September 22, 2016 AJC Radio's "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on the First Lady of the United States, Mrs. Michelle Obama (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Spotlight on Capitol Hill focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials and those who are using their social and political voices to strengthen, unite, and make our country better," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "We use this opportunity to discuss significant issues with listeners across America. Each show is dedicated to discussing key initiatives and specific work being done to help the American people. We are honored to share the accomplishments of the First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama." adds Banks.



According to the official White House website: "First Lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama is a lawyer, writer, and the wife of the 44th and current President, Barack Obama, as well as the first African-American First Lady of the United States... When people ask First Lady Michelle Obama to describe herself, she doesn't hesitate to say that first and foremost, she is Malia and Sasha's mom. But before she was a mother — or a wife, lawyer, or public servant — she was Fraser and Marian Robinson's daughter. (https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/first-lady-michelle-obama)



Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 17, 1964. She grew up in a home with her father Fraser Robinson III, her mother Marian Shields Robinson, and her brother Craig Robinson. "The Robinsons lived in a brick bungalow on the South Side of Chicago. Fraser was a pump operator for the Chicago Water Department, and despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age, he hardly ever missed a day of work. Marian stayed home to raise Michelle and her older brother Craig, skillfully managing a busy household filled with love, laughter, and important life lessons." (https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/first-lady-michelle-obama)



Michelle Obama's determination started at a very young age, continually striving to be the best student that she could be, and stay out of trouble. She managed to follow her brother to Princeton University. In college, she became aware of the ethnic and gender discrimination which existed. However, she continued to thrive: taking advanced placement classes, serving as student counsel treasure, and she became a member of the National Honor Society. She was on the honor roll four years, and graduated from Princeton in 1985, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She went on to earn a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Harvard Law School in 1988. She is the third First Lady with a postgraduate degree.



After law school, she joined a Chicago law firm where she met Barack Obama. Sadly, her father passed due to complications with his illness in March of 1991. The loss of her father and a close friend around the same time, caused her to begin thinking about her contributions to society, and what she had to offer the world. It was a turning point in her life. She married Barack Obama in October 1992. The status of the Presidency has not changed the couple's fundamental ideals and zeal for life. In fact, Michelle Obama has made her work/family-life balance look easy. Her diligent and heartfelt work is complimented by her style, grace and honesty.



First Lady Michelle Obama keeps it real. Millions have seen her dance on Ellen DeGeneres' show to encourage the "Let's Move" campaign to deter childhood obesity. Likewise, Michelle Obama has shared her Carpool Karaoke skills with James Corden and Missy Elliott to promote her "Let Girls Learn" initiative, which promotes education for girls around the world. She's traveled the world to show her support and inspire young people everywhere to believe in themselves and never give up.



Michelle Obama is admired because she is true to herself, and unafraid to open up and speak to her own life's lessons and challenges to encourage others. That's why so many Americans love her, and the entire Obama family. Michelle Obama has earned the title as one of the worlds most inspiring women. Her sincerity and elegance has left a refreshing view toward African-American women for the entire world to see. "We will take an in-depth look into the many achievements of Michelle Obama on this week's show. Be sure to tune in and listen to the many contributions our First Lady has made to the American people, and people throughout the world, over the last eight years," says Banks.



Please go to AJCRadio.com and listen to other interviews and highlights of both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, to include: Senator Harry Reid (D - NV), Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R – UT), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Congressman Blake Farenthold (R – TX), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Congresswoman Karen Bass (D – CA), Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D – CA), Congressman Scott Peters (D – CA), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R – UT) and Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R – UT). "We've highlighted many other members of Congress that can be retrieve in the AJC Radio archives," concludes Banks.



For more info on AJC Radio programming -- including program archives - visit http://www.AJCRadio.com.



Follow the channel on Twitter @AJCRadio. AJC Radio, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" segments air Thursdays, 8-10 PM ET.