RSS Feed Management and Podcast Creation Tool

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --NotePage is pleased to announce a new release of FeedForAll Mac. FeedForAll Mac is software that allows publishers and webmasters to create, edit and publish: RSS feeds, podcasts and videocasts.



RSS is an acronym for Really Simple Syndication, a standard for Internet content syndication. FeedForAll Mac empowers users of all abilities to develop personalized RSS feeds, podcasts and videocasts.



FeedForAll Mac fully supports and integrates Apple iTunes extensions, as well as a host of other popular namespaces, effectively assisting publishers that wish to create iTunes and MediaRSS compatible podcasts. The new integrated namespace support for all RSS namespaces makes RSS feed expansion a snap.



Additionally, FeedForAll Mac's new release supports unified publishing, making it easy for publishers to upload files along with their RSS feed, podcast or videocast.



FeedForAll Mac also has the ability to create an OPML list or blogroll of feeds. This makes managing multiple feeds effortless. Importing existing RSS feeds has never been easier with a new advanced import feature that results in publishers having greater control over their imported items.



FeedForAll Mac can be used to create and maintain an unlimited number of RSS feeds and podcasts, enabling users to flawlessly maintain and distribute multiple content streams simultaneously. Existing RSS feeds that are improperly formatted are automatically repaired by FeedForAll Mac, ensuring that all feeds used with FeedForAll Mac conform to the RSS specification.



FeedForAll Mac has a built-in wizard that helps users efficiently create and maintain RSS feeds. The wizard's new extended support walks users through the creation of various RSS feeds and namespaces.



The feature-rich WYSWIG HTML editor allows content publishers to personalize feeds with images and enhance the appearance of the RSS feed's text. Integrated tools like live spell checking, and image manipulation combine to deliver a powerful tool for both webmasters and content publishers.



FeedForAll Mac version 2.0 requires Mac OS X 10.3.9 or better and 18 Mb of free hard disk space. FeedForAll Mac costs $39.95, and may be purchased securely online at http://www.FeedForAll.com. As an added benefit, registration for FeedForAll or FeedForAll Mac provides publishers complimentary access to the RSS Scripts directory, that contains powerful PHP scripts for managing and manipulating RSS feeds. You can download a free fully-functional 30-day trial of FeedForAll Mac from the same web address.



