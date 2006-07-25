Senior Employment - Harnessing the Power of People 50 Plus

Docklands, London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --The United Kingdom has an ever increasing number of people 50 plus wishing to remain in the workforce who are currently unemployed. It seems once you reach a certain age your knowledge, skills and years of experience become unappreciated, with the emphasis moving towards younger candidates.



According to Age Concern the employment rate for adults between 50 and the state pension age is 70%, considerably lower than the employment rate for adults overall.



To harness this untapped talent pool Seniors Discounts is encouraging people 50 plus to take the initiative and start their own business or to increase the awareness of an existing business to people over the age of 50. Your business may still be an idea or well established. It may be online or a traditional business selling goods or services, it doesn't matter, if you're over 50 and your business is aimed at assisting the largest group of consumers in the UK, people 50 plus, Seniors Discounts wants to hear from you.



Light-heartedly named the Grey Army, Seniors Discounts will publicise the details of any business which meets this criteria to help increase the exposure of your business.



