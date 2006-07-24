Sigma Solutions, Inc. Named To Fast-Growth 100 List by CMP Media's CRN

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --Sigma Solutions, Inc. today announced that the company has been identified by CMP Media’s CRN, vital information for VARs and technology integrators, as a Fast-Growth 100 company. The figures obtained by CMP Media represent organic growth for Sigma Solutions, Inc.



CRN’s Fast-Growth 100 identifies the 100 fastest growing solution providers across all specialty areas and business models. The profiles and data developed by CRN’s editorial staff provide insights into which models and technology are proving to be the most lucrative.



“We expect Sigma Solutions, Inc. to also make next year’s list as well based on the recent acquisition of Houston based SIS Technologies. Due to this acquisition, Sigma Solutions, Inc. has the potential to double our profitability and company growth,” said Warren Wilkinson, Executive Vice President of Sigma Solutions, Inc. “The current figures do not reflect the SIS Technologies acquisition.”



“Sigma’s sustained growth is primarily based on expansion of fundamental competencies needed to advise, implement and maintain an enterprise’s IT infrastructure.” Sigma Solutions, Inc. has offices in 9 cities throughout the Southwest and Midwest regions of the United States.



“As the channel’s vital resource, CRN is solely focused on the Solution Provider community. This list, created by our editorial team, recognizes the Solution Providers that have worked tirelessly to support their customers. We salute them on their superior growth,” said Dan Dignam, publisher of CRN.



"What makes this list so unique, and compelling, is that it represents such a large cross-section of the channel universe. What's more, this is a dynamic list. While 25 companies that were on CRN's 2005 Fast Growth 100 ranking made the grade again this year, sheer ingenuity and investment savvy propelled 75 new solution providers to growth rates worthy of the final cut."



About Sigma Solutions, Inc.

Sigma Solutions, Inc., specializes in IT Advanced Infrastructure that Advises, Implements and Maintains an enterprise’s data systems. Sigma offers the expertise of a large firm by the agility and cost benefit of a mid-sized firm. Sigma has offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, LA., Emeryville, CA. Minneapolis, MN. Phoenix, AZ., Santa Fe, NM., and is headquartered in San Antonio Texas. Sigma Solutions, Inc. can be found on the Web at http://www.sigmasolinc.com



About CRN

CRN provides Solution Providers and Technology Integrators with the crucial

information and analysis they need to drive their company's sales. As an advocate for and voice of the Channel, Solution Providers turn to CRN first for immediate information. With more than 20 years of experience, CRN is the most trusted source for 117,000 channel professionals. CRN can be found on the Web at http://www.crn.com.



About CMP Media (http://www.cmp.com)

CMP Media is a marketing solutions company serving the technology, healthcare and lifestyles industries. Through its market-leading portfolio of trusted information brands, CMP Media has earned the confidence of more professionals and enthusiasts in these fields than any other media company. As a result, CMP is the premier provider of access, insight and actionable programs designed to connect sellers and buyers in each of these industries in ways that yield superior return on investment. CMP Media is a subsidiary of United Business Media (http://www.unitedbusinessmedia.com), a global provider of news distribution and specialist information services with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion.



