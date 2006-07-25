MarketingExperiments.com Free Web Clinic to Address the Revenue Potential of Affiliate Programs

Atlantic Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --Online marketers who want more bang for their advertising dollar won’t want to miss the next MarketingExperiments.com (MEC) free Web clinic titled “The ROI on PPC vs. Affiliate Marketing” to be held Wednesday July 26, 2006 at 4:00 p.m. EST.



The one-hour teleconference will show marketers how strong affiliate partnerships can support revenue growth at a time when it is becoming harder to maintain a strong ROI with PPC campaigns.



“In an increasingly competitive marketplace, there is no guarantee that pay-per-click campaigns will continue to give marketers the results they are looking for,” said Nick Usborne, senior editor at MEC. “This teleconference will help make marketers aware that well maintained affiliate programs can yield a higher ROI than they are getting with their pay-per-click advertising.”



Those interested in attending the free clinic can sign up at http://www.marketingexperiments.com/upcoming-web-clinic.html



MarketingExperiments.com has been named one of 2005’s best online marketing sites by KnowThis.com and tests every conceivable methodology to determine which online strategies and tactics are the most successful to improve conversion, drive traffic and sell product.



About MarketingExperiments.com

MarketingExperiments.Com is an online marketing research laboratory dedicated to discovering “what really works” in Internet marketing. MEC engages in primary and secondary research and publishes results in the Marketing Experiments Journal. To conduct relevant, practical experiments, MEC partners with clients such as the New York Times, Reuters News Service LLC, and USA Health Care. MarketingExperiments.com is a member of the MEC Labs Group and a division of Digital Trust, Inc. For more information, please visit www.MarketingExperiments.com.



