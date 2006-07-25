Dextronet Announces Release of Version 5.10 of Swift To-Do List, Innovative Software for Windows

Brno, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --Swift To-Do List is an easy to use and innovative to-do list software, suitable both for personal and business use. To-do lists are organized in a hierarchical tree structure and easily distinguished using names and icons. To-do lists without any tasks to do can be grayed out in the tree. Number of unfinished tasks in the to-do lists can be displayed with their names in the tree.



The task list view is the main part of the program window. It displays tasks of the to-do list currently selected in the tree. Checkbox is present upon each task, when it is checked, the task is marked as completed and is grayed out and moved to the end of the to-do list. All tasks can have customized priority level (from 'lowest' to 'highest'), task type (fully customizable), due date and reminder. The reminder supports recurrent times.



You can attach notes to each task. Notes can be easily edited in a resizable notes panel, which displays notes for the selected task. The notes panel supports standard formatting options like bold, italic or underline effects.



Drag & drop support makes it possible to drag tasks from one to-do list to another, you can also easily drag whole to-do lists in the tree to organize them.



Swift To-Do List has advanced features as well. Task cleaner can remove all tasks with the specified properties. It is also possible to add multiple tasks at once or to modify properties of multiple tasks at once. You can also attach files/links/emails to any task.



You can view all to-do lists at once, the currently selected to-do list plus all its child lists or just the currently selected to-do list. You can also filter off tasks with the specified properties.



"The Swift To-Do List is exceptionally well thought out. It is certainly the finest ToDo, Task, Goal, Project Management tool around", says personal development expert Chuck Gallozzi.



Swift To-Do List 5.10 supports multiple databases and autosave options. It runs under Windows 98/ME/2K/XP/2003. The cost is $34.95 (USD). The price includes free updates and technical support. Dextronet also offers a 60-day money back guarantee for every order.



The free and fully functional 21-day trial version of the program can be downloaded at: http://www.dextronet.com/swifttodolist.exe



Swift To-Do List web site with screenshots: http://www.dextronet.com/swift-to-do-list.php

