LogoBee Unveils its Top Ten Design Tips

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2006 --LogoBee, Inc. has been in the business of logo design for over six years. Recently, they released a collection of useful tips and guidelines to help its current and potential clients move through the design process more effectively.



“These tips are definitely helpful” said Tim Liboiron, projects coordinator at LogoBee.com. “A lot of people don’t realize what they should be looking for in a logo design. Some clients will tell me, ‘You’re the designers, use your instincts!’ But if our clients can take some of these tips into account, it will give them a better understanding of what to look out for in a logo. It will make the design process that much more effective.”



LogoBee’s ten tips are an overview of the various elements that make for a good logo. It attempts to get the reader to think about the big picture of logo design, its purpose and function.



The tips are also a helpful introduction to the different styles, colors and popular trends in logo design. It has some equally important tips on what to avoid. For example, a business start-up may want to have their logo depict the exact product they are offering, but what products and services they will be offering five years down the road? Also, a design may look fine on a billboard or magazine ad, but what will it look like if it’s shrunk down to fit on a business card?



Ultimately, a good logo is a delicate balance of various design elements. A good design needs to take into account its competitors, market niche and target audience. It should be distinguishable amongst the competition, but remain conservative with respect to industry standards.



“One thing that is often overlooked in logo design is simplicity,” said Liboiron. “A good logo needs should have a catchy twist to it, but it should be done in a simple manner, use colors effectively and be easy to remember. One of the best questions you can ask yourself when deciding on a logo is ‘can this be used as a brandable image for my company?’ If the answer is yes, go for it! Brand recognition is the primary function of logo design”



