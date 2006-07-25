PipelineDeals.com Launches First Web 2.0 Sales Tool for Small to Medium Sized Businesses

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --Pipelinedeals.com was built to be intuitive and easy to use, and is focused on increasing the effectiveness of sales professionals, from small boutique design firms, to real estate agents, to national sales teams.



Designed by sales agents for sales agents, Pipelinedeals.com incorporates the new technology of AJAX and Ruby on Rails to create a dynamic online application that interacts with the user like a traditional client-side application. Pipelinedeals.com enables its users to organize their business around deals and keep track of important people, files, to do lists, milestones, notes, maps and links.



Sales teams previously hampered by regional offices or sales reps constantly on the road can establish a centralized location to keep deals progressing through the sales process. JP Werlin, co-founder of Pipelinedeals.com said, "When we designed Pipelinedeals.com , we took the vital 20% of the functionality that 80% of the folks used in similar applications." Pipelinedeals.com is based on a monthly subscription per deal model, that at the "Personal" level of $12 per month is 81% cheaper that Salesforce.com 's $65 per seat base plan. JP continued, "We are a disruptive technology to Salesforce.com , just like what Salesforce.com was to Siebel and Oracle, back in 1999."



For additional information on Pipelinedeals.com launching the first Web 2.0 sales tool for small to medium sized businesses, contact Whitney Frances Falk, whitney@pipelinedeals.com , or visit www.pipelinedeals.com. Pipelinedeals.com does offer a free feature for anyone managing up to 10 deals.



ABOUT PIPELINEDEALS.COM



Pipelinedeals.com is a product from Downtown Ecommerce Partners, LLC. Downtown Ecommerce Partners is an interactive services and product development firm specifically focused on helping startups, privately-held, and small and medium sized businesses grow their ecommerce businesses efficiently and successfully.



