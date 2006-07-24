Thousands Of Welding Equipment Offerings Now Available At ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --The global industrial import and export trade forum, ForeignTradeExchange.com, today announced its new welding equipment directory has swelled to over 3,000 offerings from companies selling a broad range of welding supplies, equipment and machines.



The directory, according to the company, is intended to help companies involved in all forms of welding source for more competitive priced equipment and supplies. Including, metal and plastic fabricators, engineers, welding contractors, foundries, ironworkers, machine shops, steel manufacturing plants, ship builders, auto body technicians, tank manufacturers, heavy construction firms and other industries.



Welding equipment and supplies available in the directory include, among others, welding helmets, hats, mask, gloves, vests, caps, jackets and blankets. Welding machines include mig, arc, electric, ultrasonic, spot, stick, pipe, seamless, plastic as well as automated welders, most of which are available in both new, used and rebuilt condition.



Welding accessories include welding electrodes, rods, wires, torches, tanks, underwater welding equipment, welding tables, carts, specialty tools, chemicals, grinding products, welding videos and training materials.



Applications include, carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, sheet metal, cast iron, silver, plastic, bronze, brass, copper and other metals and alloys.



A briefing of each offering can be viewed on the site with no registration requirement at,



http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/welding_supplies.html



According to Mark Hamilton, business director of ForeignTradeExchange.com, the directory is used by companies all over the world to locate established manufacturers and distributors of welding products. "Price conscious companies know how to source the world when they need welding equipment and supplies. We all prefer to buy domestically, but sometimes foreign countries just offer a better deal without any decline in quality," says Hamilton.



He added, "Sometimes companies that utilize welding supplies have no choice but to cut costs if they want to remain competitive. Often that means sourcing the global marketplace using online resources like our welding equipment directory to locate suppliers in North America, United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and many European Union countries.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com



ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT professionals.



Companies seeking to enter or expand into foreign markets are welcome to post and explore trade leads on the company's World Trade Forum at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/



