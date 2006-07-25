aPriori Cost Management Software Platform Tightly Integrated with SAP Enterprise Applications

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --The aPriori v4.0 Cost Management Software Platform provides real-time, predictive cost assessments throughout the entire product development and delivery process. aPriori v4.0 enables designers and engineers, manufacturing engineers and planners, purchasing and sourcing professionals, cost managers, and program/project management to make better decisions to reduce, avoid, and recover product costs. aPriori's solutions enable manufacturing companies to measurably reduce their Costs-of-Goods Sold (COGS) by whole percentages by identifying quantifiable savings in material, tooling, labor and overhead while evaluating alternative designs, manufacturing processes, and vendor sources.



aPriori, the technology leader providing cost management software solutions for the discrete part manufacturing industry, today announced that its aPriori v4.0 Cost Management Software Platform has recently received the "Powered by SAP NetWeaver®" certification for its tight integration with SAP® Web Application Server, as well as the SAP Enterprise Portal 6.0, both components of the SAP NetWeaver open integration and application platform.



aPriori’s integration with SAP NetWeaver enables usage in SAP Web Application Server-based environments. Additionally, aPriori’s Cost management Software Platform supports pre-built iView software for integration with the SAP Enterprise Portal. The aPriori iView provides access to product cost and procurement functionality in the aPriori Cost Management platform. This functionality allows users to compare the costs of alternative manufacturing scenarios for their products. Supporting single-sign-on and role-based access, the aPriori iView allows appropriate users to view all products in the aPriori cost management database and all available manufacturing scenarios. Each of these scenarios has a detailed breakdown of estimated costs and can be used when making important engineering and manufacturing product cost decisions.



"The tight integration between the aPriori Cost Management Software Platform and the SAP NetWeaver platform compliment each other and provide an innovative enterprise environment for addressing the product cost management needs of our customers," said Frank V. Azzolino, president and CEO of aPriori. "All user communities who impact and manage cost can now have access to aPriori product cost information at the point when and where critical cost related decisions are made including from within their SAP environment.”



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry. aPriori’s Cost Management Software Platform enables manufacturers to better understand product cost decisions early and throughout the product lifecycle. aPriori’s Cost Management Platform empowers manufacturers to lower cost-of-goods sold (COGS), provides real-time visibility to “cost-critical” decision information, and builds critical cost knowledge to go on the business “offensive.” aPriori’s patented cost management platform allows companies to assess, control, and reduce cost of goods sold by whole percentages. The aPriori Platform truly enables “Cost Knowledge Before it Matters.”



“aPriori has customers in a variety of industries including High Technology, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, and Heavy Machinery. Recent aPriori customers include John Deere, Panasonic, Thomas & Betts, JLG, Wrobel Engineering, and Dana Corporation.”



