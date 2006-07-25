Thomas R. Cutler Manufacturing Journalist Profiles Bakery Selection of Encompix ERP in International Food Safety & Quality Network

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --According to Thomas R. Cutler, manufacturing journalist of the feature article, in the Summer 2006 issue of International Food Safety & Quality Network (www.ifsqn.com) “Reading Bakery Systems selected Encompix ERP because of its clear focus on engineer-to-order companies.”



According to Michael Cox, Information Technology Manager, this project-based ERP system addressed all of Reading Bakery Systems key requirements including, partial release of bills of material, tracking budget to actual costs, and handling long lead time items. The RBS E.I. Groff Technical Center is a unique research & development facility that demonstrates Reading Bakery Systems state of the art equipment and provides complete processing lines for testing of new products, formulations, techniques and equipment with complete confidentiality. The Technical Center is also available to customers that wish to produce and package product for consumer or market testing.



Looking to the future, Reading Bakery Systems is expecting major improvements to improve business performance. “We expect to improve the accuracy and speed in which we generate our estimates,” said Cox. “When we quote new equipment, we need the costing data from previous projects at our finger tips. In this competitive market we may lose business if we quote too high, or lose money if we quote too low. Currently, if we accept a job and quote a delivery date, we have limited information to back up that decision. We don’t know the full extent of our workload in the shop or in engineering. We just figure a way to get the job done. But sometimes we get overloaded and we struggle. We want accurate information to back up delivery dates and make decisions based on real data.”



Cutler concluded, “Whether improved quality through accurate information technology software solutions or certification verification of food equipment standards of quality, both practices are integral to a lean quality initiative and support the notion of continued process improvement.”



About Encompix

Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



Melissa Stahley

Made2Manage Systems

(317) 249-1270

mstahley@made2manage.com

www.made2manage.com



Roger Meloy

Encompix Inc.

(513) 733-0066, ext. 13

rmeloy@encompix.com

www.encompix.com



