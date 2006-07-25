QC Software Warehouse Automation: The Right Fit for Performance Apparel Leader Under Armour

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2006 --QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



Established in 1995, Under Armour is a leading developer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel products for men, women and youth. During the course of Under Armour’s growth, the need for warehouse automation became a necessity to satisfy the growing demand.



In 2004, Under Armour purchased the QC Navigator™ and QC OMS™ products from QC Software for their 350,000 sq. ft. facility. The goal was to streamline the order fulfillment process while also providing a flexible and scalable solution that would be able to handle Under Armour’s rapid growth.



In September of 2005 Under Armour went live with both products from QC Software and realized immediate benefits. The implementation of the QC OMS wave planning functionality allows Under Armour to efficiently plan the days picking. Utilizing a combination of RF Picking and Pick-to-Light technology, productivity increased by 40%. On an average day Under Armour will pick and ship 90,000 units and on peak days that number will increase to over 150,000. QC OMS also provides 100% pack verification utilizing bed scanners similar to those found in grocery stores.



In 2006, Under Armour upgraded its ERP system. The QC Enterprise software solution was easily reconfigured to handle SKU changes as well as operational changes implemented by the new system.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



