Acunetix Partner with Advanced Research Technologies in Japan to Defend Against Web Hacking Attacks

London, UK and Yokohama, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2006 --Acunetix Ltd., a leading web security software company focused on helping enterprises secure their web applications, today announced a distribution agreement with Advanced Research Technologies, Inc. (ART). The agreement introduces Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner to the Japanese market.



"Applications that are available via the Web can fall prey to numerous new and disruptive hacking techniques," said Yasunobu KUDO, CEO and founder of ART. "Through the extensive features of the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, our goal is to ensure that business and customer data is never compromised. Our partnership with Acunetix will benefit Japanese companies tremendously.”



"We are very pleased to partner with ART,” noted Kevin J. VELLA, Vice President Sales and Operations for Acunetix. "Japan is a very important market to us and ART is the ideal gateway because of its deep knowledge of web security. We are confident their strong reseller, VAR and system integrator channels, are also the best way to introduce Acunetix WVS to Japanese companies.”



About Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner



Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner ensures website security by automatically checking for SQL injection, Cross site scripting and other vulnerabilities. It checks password strength on authentication pages and automatically audits shopping carts, forms, dynamic content and other web applications. As the scan is being completed, the software produces detailed reports that pinpoint where vulnerabilities exist.



About Acunetix



Acunetix was founded to combat the alarming rise in web attacks. Its flagship product, Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, is the result of several years of development by a team of highly experienced security developers. Acunetix is a privately held company with headquarters based in Europe (Malta), a US office in Seattle, Washington and an office in London, UK. For more information about Acunetix, visit: http://www.acunetix.com; http://www.acunetix.de.



About Advanced Research of Technologies, Inc. (ART)



Advanced Research of Technologies, Inc. (Japanese name; Sentan Gijutsu Kenkyusho) imports, markets and distributes computer and communication products into the Japanese market. The company has worldwide business networks with the United States, Europe, and Israel, and is managed by professional partners with a variety of experiences in different technologies, industries and markets. The company has close relationship with OEMs, resellers, VARs, systems and network integrators, Internet service providers, and large enterprise groups based on its own differentiated technical support systems. The company has headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. For more information, please visit http://www.ART-Sentan.co.jp.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information:

Advanced Research of Technologies, Inc. (ART)

Tel: +81 45-978-1292

Email: KHB16427@nifty.ne.jp

URL: http://www.ART-Sentan.co.jp



Acunetix Ltd

Tel: (+44) 0845 6126712; Fax: (+44) 0845 6126716.

Email: Tamara Borg: tamara@acunetix.com

URL: http://www.acunetix.com.



