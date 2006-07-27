Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.’s Dun and Bradstreet Rating of 3A2 Re-Affirmed for 2006

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --South Plainfield, New Jersey, July 2006 – Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com/) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, confirmed that their Dun and Bradstreet Rating is a 3A2 based on their December 31, 2005 fiscal financial statement.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.’s (Dallas Contracting) Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) Rating has been maintained at a rating of 3A2. The "3A" portion of the Rating (the Rating Classification) indicates that the company has a worth from $1 million to $10 million. The "2" on the right (Composite Credit Appraisal) indicates an overall "good" credit appraisal. This credit appraisal was assigned because the payment information in D&B's file indicates that this company's obligations are retired satisfactorily and because of D&B's "good" assessment of the company's December 31, 2005, fiscal financial statement.



In addition, Dallas’s PAYDEX Rating is an 80. This PAYDEX score indicates that payments to suppliers are generally within terms, weighted by dollar amounts. When dollar amounts are not considered, approximately 93% of the company's payments are within terms.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition services, concrete crushing and recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website at http://www.dallascontracting.com/index.php?mod=ForSale.



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com



