An Innovative Version of uCertify Testing Engine launched

The new uCertify PrepEngine version 12.4.05 comes with many new features such as a fully customizable interface with a choice of three different templates to match the users’ style of learning and understanding. The users can choose from the Default, Notebook and Classic interfaces that provide them with an exciting and easier approach to success. Navigation between different sections is fast and easy. It will give the users a novel experience and allow them to make the full use of the PrepKits.



The PrepEngine also supports new Simulation questions essential for MCSE 2003 exams as well as Drag & Drop, Build list and reorder, Hotspot and Create a tree type questions to help students get fully prepared for all the certification exams. A detailed score card is presented after each test, with options for review and re-test all the questions or only the wrong questions. This helps the students to concentrate more on their weaker areas and boost up their preparation accordingly.



“We are happy to announce the launch of our new PrepEngine, which is packed with many new and exhilarating features, such as fully customizable interface, new simulation questions, rating and feedback feature and the latest information about the developments at uCertify. I am sure that it will further help the students achieve their ultimate goal to become successful IT professionals,” says Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Quality Manager, uCertify.



The new PrepEngine provides an improved help file and also links to the “How do I”, FAQ and announcements sections on the uCertify Web site, which will make the PrepKits easier to use, so that students can devote their precious time to their studies and become masters in their respective fields, instead of having to learn how the software works.



Other useful features of the new PrepEngine are full-length Mock tests, Diagnostic and Adaptive tests with Test and Learn modes, comprehensive explanations for the correct as well as incorrect answers, Technical articles, How Tos.. and Tips & tricks, that provide a complete preparation package for the certification exams. More information on the uCertify PrepKits is available at http://www.ucertify.com/about/engine.html



uCertify, a market leader in IT certification exam preparation solutions, has been providing quality study material to the candidates since 1996. uCertify develops exam PrepKits for the preparation of the certification exams conducted by Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors.



The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of certified professionals and experienced authors at uCertify. The company endeavors to give the latest and most advanced preparation tools to the candidates aspiring for certification exams. The PrepKits help the candidates not only to prepare for the exams but also to excel in their respective fields. More information about uCertify is available at:

http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html




