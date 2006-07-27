15th Global Licensee Signs to IRIS™ Camera

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --Fonetechnology today announces the signing of the 15th global partner to launch its innovative IRIS™ camera system across the world. The IRIS camera is the first of its type to stream live video to mobile phones for security and entertainment purposes.



The company is pleased to appoint Grupo Nobus as their exclusive licensee for Mexico. As the licensee, Grupo Nobus will work closely with local network operators to launch the IRIS service in Mexico.



The addition of Grupo Nobus to Fonetechnology’s network of global partners brings the total number of IRIS™ territorial licenses to 15 – the others being UK, US, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Brazil – covering a footprint of over 500 million mobile users. In addition, Fonetechnology is in negotiation with a further 50 partners to licence IRIS.



Dr Olinga Ta’eed, CEO of Fonetechnology says: “Partnering with our 15th licensee marks a milestone for us in rolling out IRIS on a global scale. Several territories have already had a successful launch and the rest are poised to launch imminently. Demand is strong from security-conscious end-users who want to keep an eye on their empty house or office.



“We are delighted to add Grupo Nobus to our family of international licensees. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them in Mexico and are impressed with the great work they have already done in establishing pre-launch trials with the network operators there.”



Raymundo De la Fuente, CEO of Grupo Nobus added:



“As the most important and technologically advanced electronic security systems integration firm in Mexico, Grupo Nobus has an important commitment to offer the Mexican market systems with high end technology that set the standard within the country. This drives the decision to bring IRIS technology into the Mexican market.



“The cellular communication market in Mexico is growing, now there are more than 40 million users, but the wireless data channels are still underutilized according to the actual wireless data installed capacity. Nobus will change this within the next 18 months.



“Additionally, Nobus recognizes the requirement of the common citizen to have a domestic, economical and easy to use product that enables them to see what matters to them without complicated and expensive camera installations. With IRIS, Nobus will offer this capability to the users in Mexico.”



The IRIS camera is the first of its type to stream live video to mobile phones for security and entertainment purposes. It allows users to connect live to a colour camera from their mobile phone without the requirement for broadband, PC, internet account, routers or any technical knowledge. In addition, it is the only system that is available to regular 2.5G GPRS handsets – i.e. it does not require a 3G phone and is therefore available to the majority of owners.



IRIS is ideal for home or office security as it keeps an eye on your empty building and also has applications in the entertainment market. IRIS camera has a standard GPRS sim card integrated within it, making set up and deployment as easy as a phone call. It is a very robust system and as it is separate to a broadband or IP network link, will continue to operate even in the event of these going down.



In alarm mode the IRISTM camera is continually monitoring for movement using Passive Infra Red (PIR) and Video Motion Detection. If movement is detected the camera will automatically upload video of the event to a secure server. For ultimate peace of mind the user is then alerted of an activation via SMS and can view the recording on their mobile phone.



Using police approved security checks, including a secure pin code access, the system allows from one to thousands of mobiles to dial in simultaneously to the same camera. IRISTM is being made available through mobile phone network outlets, electrical retail channels and in some instances through white label arrangements with international brands.



Over the last year the product has already been successfully trialled in several countries and acquired the necessary Mobile Operator approvals.



Fonetechnology is the joint venture between Bridisco Limited, the UK’s number one electrical distributor, and Pedagog Limited, a world leading wireless multimedia company.



About Fonetechnology



Fonetechnology is a Joint Venture between world-leading wireless multimedia specialist Pedagog Ltd and Bridisco - the UK's largest electrical distributor.



IRIS is their brand name for a family of products and services focusing on the distribution of rich media content to mobile phones. In particular, Iris concentrates on content in the following key segments:



· consumer and commercial video surveillance and security

· entertainment

· sport

· tourism



About Grupo Nobus



Grupo Nobus is the most important Security Systems Integrator in Mexico, with almost 15 years of experience and a solid corporate structure with a strong philosophy of continuous innovation in the products, technologies and consultancy to exceed their customer’s needs.



Their background is guaranteed by Fortune 500 private sector companies as well as several government ministries and other entities of the County, State and Federal Governments.



