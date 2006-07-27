Fight Rising Fuel Costs with Software

Fountain Valley, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --Allied Business Systems Inc. has released v.2.0 of the Fuel Calculator, a PC-based software package that computes and tracks gas and operating costs for multiple vehicles.



Allied published this version in response to increasing fuel costs and the growing need for individuals and families to make transportation and environmental decisions on real information. The Fuel Calculator computes operating and commuting costs on a daily, monthly and annual basis. In addition, the Fuel Calculator can compute vacation trip costs, work commutes, soccer-Mom transportation costs, and other routine or special trip costs.



The Fuel Calculator also contains a variety of useful links to government and private web sites which review and analyze performance and operating criteria. Find the best and worst performing cars, SUV’s and trucks.



The Fuel Calculator Program can be downloaded from www.alliedhr.com, and it will operate for five days without charge. Is there a charge? Yes, $1.00. That’s right, one dollar. It will be the best one dollar a car owner ever spent.



Allied Business Systems Inc. is a software developer specializing in Windows based business, office productivity, and human resources software solutions. It is a member of the Association of Shareware Professionals (ASP).



