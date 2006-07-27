Digital Camera Images: How Large Can You Go?

Cambridge, UK. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --The advances in the resolution of digital images allow most digital camera pics to be printed as super sized posters. With the majority of inkjet printers limited to A4, online digital photo labs cater for large format prints and photographic merchandise.



The price of ink for home printers may be the one price besides that of petrol that frequently infuriates consumers. It doesn't take long for the cost of ink-cartridge replacements to exceed the price of the printer. A large format, hi-resolution photographic print can drain entire refills, if the printer is capable to handle larger formats at all. Freeing digital camera users from the limits of their inkjet printer is a niche professional online labs like http://fotoinsight.co.uk are catering for.



Exposure to light, heat, ozone and air pollution causes the ink used in home printers to fade. Recent research carried out by ‘Wilhelm Imaging Research’ found that “refilled cartridges often produce photos that begin to noticeably degrade in a number of months.” Using real photographic paper on large format lab equipment, firms like FotoInsight produce results, which tend to look 'richer', and are more durable with regard to handling by sweaty fingers, humid environments, and fading in daylight.



Unlike printed images which produce a perceived colour through different coloured dots from a limited number of basic colours, lab processed images produce the exact colour for every pixel. According to FotoInsight, a 1 MB jpeg is sufficient for hi-res results in size 30”x20” (50x75 cm). FotoInsight Ltd Managing Director Klaas Brumann comments: “Digital camera users underestimate the technical possibilities we provide to produce large images on long lasting photographic paper to be displayed on walls, at exhibitions or simply to give to customers, friends or family as a great present.” FotoInsight’s mission is to prevent photographic memories from fading. Large format prints, like FotoInsight posters help to preserve memories in crisp colours shining off the wall.”



Apart from family pictures and holiday landscapes, the online poster printing service enables business users to produce mini print runs for advertisements, charts or logos for conferences, exhibitions or offices. This latest addition to FotoInsight’s digital photo service is delivered in the UK and 20 European countries within one week of ordering online. Getting large format prints from digital camera photos is as easy as ordering any other photo print online. Once the user has arrived at FotoInsight’s website and has clicked on the Poster, Calendars, Mugs and Gifts icon, a window appears displaying a range of photographic merchandise options. When visiting the Poster category the system checks the browser for interactive plug-ins and then displays the familiar file tree with text and illustrations explaining the upload. The user selects pictures through drag & drop directly from the computer. The cost of large format prints starts at 99p for a picture in A4 format (plus p&p). A super sized 30”x20” (50x75 cm) costs £9.99 (plus p&p). All photo orders include the option to use online storage for photo sharing in FotoInsight’s online photo album facility one month free.



Any event in life that has a memory attached and photos to share is an excellent starting point for a decorative poster. A durable large format print makes the special view from holidays, a family photo or the memories of childhood unforgettable. FotoInsight Ltd. Managing Director Klaas Brumann comments: “FotoInsight’s posters are set to free digital camera users from the limits of their home printer.”



Convenience and flexibility

FotoInsight offers a PC and Mac compatible independent online photo service, fully flexible to be used with images from any digital camera. According to FotoInsight’s management the online service offers superior quality at lower costs when compared to inkjet printing. FotoInsight offers an extensive array of award-winning photo printing and photographic gift items for the consumer, business, photography, and graphic arts markets. From Cambridge, Mr Brumann comments: “Photographic memories must never fade. Our technology is smarter, providing long lasting photos in superior quality.”

