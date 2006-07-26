Adaptive Lighting & Controls Unveils Technical Representative Program; Magstadt Added as its First Tech Rep

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2006 --Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC today unveiled its new technical representative program (Tech Rep) with the signing of Jeff Magstadt as its first tech rep. Magstadt is serving as a Certified Adaptive Tech Rep in the Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County, California areas.



Each Tech Rep in Adaptive’s new Tech Rep program has numerous years of experience and expertise in the installation and management of complex lighting and controls and has developed an impressive reputation in not only installing Adaptive Lighting & Controls projects but also in having vast experience in their marketplace. This affiliation allows Adaptive to roll-up its trademarked processes and focus on design, engineering and production as well as keeping travel costs to minimum.



“The Adaptive lighting design system is the best there is,” Magstadt said. “I’ve worked with hundreds and there’s nobody that even compares. Adaptive Lighting & Controls has the most qualified people and one of the most prestigious lighting design résumés around. In addition, its certifications program and professional processes developed take all of the guess work out of today’s modern environments.”



Magstadt is a 23-year veteran of the electrical industry and has run his own electrical contracting company for the past 15 years. He graduated at the top of his class in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) apprenticeship program and received the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award. Magstadt has done a considerable amount of control and energy management throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties and has headed up power and lighting system installations for custom homes in both Orange County and Los Angeles. Klein Tools, Inc. has also recognized him with the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Orange County’ award.



“Jeff's expertise and hard work ethic is a great asset to the Adaptive Lighting & Controls design team,” said Glenn M. Johnson LC, IALD, founder and principal lighting designer of Adaptive. “Jeff’s expertise on our projects over the years has left a big impression, which makes him a natural for kicking off this exciting program. His integrity and his 23 years of experience with electrical, lighting and control systems are some of the many benefits he brings to Adaptive, our partners and clients.”



Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC is the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for high-end residential and commercial properties. Adaptive’s strengths are in solving problems and in creating the vehicle necessary to truly bring out the spirit of the homeowner’s space. As a registered trademark, each letter in ADAPTIVE represents a different layer to its lighting approach, specifically:



A = Architectural Layer

D = Decorative Layer

A = Art Layer

P = Path Layer

T = Task Layer

I = Interior Layer

V = View Layer

E = Exterior Layer



Those interested in finding more information regarding Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC please visit www.adaptivelightingandcontrols.com.



About Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC:

Adaptive Lighting & Controls, LLC has emerged as the nation’s premier lighting design and engineering firm for residential properties valued at more than $3 million, as well as speciality commercial properties. Adaptive Lighting & Controls’ design and engineering staff have literally created the processes utilizing an innovative and creative approach to the artistic application of lighting, engineering and technical controls design. Adaptive's complete design service menu includes: Lighting Design and Specifications, Lighting Control Design, Lighting Control Processor Programming, Electrical Engineering, Lighting Installation Management, Final Aim & Tune, Scene Setting, Landscape Lighting Design & Specifications, Motorized Blinds & Shades Design, Telephone Systems Design, Home Network Systems Design, Distributed Audio Video Design, Security Systems Coordination, and Systems Integration Design. As a valuable member of the build design team, Adaptive's documentation and processes greatly enhance the living and work environment. As such, Adaptive has successfully coupled artistic lighting, technical controls and engineering skills into the first professional design organization focusing completely on these areas of expertise for the custom residential and specialty commercial worlds.



