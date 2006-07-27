After 3 Years of Success Sheque Gives Back by Helping Children

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --Come and join Sheque as they celebrate their 3 year anniversary while giving half of all proceeds to the Children’s Memorial Hospital Foundation. The event will take place at Reserve Night Club on Friday, July 28th located at 858 W. Lake St-- one block west of Halsted.



From 6-9pm Sheque will do what they do best and that’s a first-class pampering night out with your best girlfriends. On the menu is a fun filled night with unlimited HYPNOTIQ/ Vodka martinis, manicures, make-overs, massages, waxing, and some fun entertainment!! Local vendors will be on hand selling jewelry, cosmetics, trendy t-shirts and more.



Sheque was established in May of 2003 to provide women with the ultimate girl’s night out experience. Since then, the response has been overwhelming and the parties have grown in attendance with women all over the city looking to be part of something unique.



Tickets will be $30.00 when you pre-purchase your ticket on www.shequechicago.com and $40.00 at the door. All nurses and doctors that provide proof of their certification and employment will receive $5.00 off the ticket price for them and a guest.



Sheque would like to thank everyone for their continuous support and for giving them the best 3 years in existence. So come out and be part of something big by attending their celebration at Reserve while giving back and helping to contribute to Children’s Memorial Hospital.



For more information you can contact Jennifer Bergman at 773-510-5364 or email info@shequechicago.com.

