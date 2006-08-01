WorldVitalRecords.com Launches More Than 1 Million New Records

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --WorldVitalRecords.com added more than 1 million records to its site today, to bring its total record count to nearly 80 million.



“We are anxiously engaged in building WorldVitalRecords.com, and today's content release is a significant achievement since our initial launch earlier this month,” said Darla Seamons, Director, Content Acquisition, WorldVitalRecords.com.



WorldVitalRecords.com now includes 857,135 Maine marriage records; 106,512 Texas marriage records from 1966; 126,355 Louisiana land records; and 36,106 influential names from the Wikipedia, starting with the letters I-Q for a total of 1,126,108 records.



“The Wikipedia is an internet phenomenon. It is the most current encyclopedia available because it is updated by editors and users on a daily basis. Approximately 110,000 people have had articles written about them in the Wikipedia. These 110,000 represent the most influential people in the history of the world,” said David Lifferth, Senior Content Engineer, WorldVitalRecords.com.



In addition to birth date, birth location, and death date, biographical information is also included in the Wikipedia. These articles range from several sentences to extensive articles that include photos, maps, quotes, and links to other relevant web sites.



“We are excited to release all of these records today. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we are creating a large global repository of the essential records of our lives. Each day as we post new data sets, acquire user-generated content, and add additional functionality to the site, we intend to bring new meaning and life to genealogy,” said Yvette Arts, Executive Vice President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



