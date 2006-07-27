Couplets.Com Can Help Couples Make Close Friends and Socialize More

New City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --A recent Duke University study found that Americans have smaller social networks than they did 20 years ago, including fewer contacts through neighbors, clubs and organizations. That makes it more difficult for today’s busy couples to make and find new “couple friends.” But Couplets.com, a growing online social network, is designed to help couples meet other, like-minded couples. The service – currently available free – enables member couples to easily identify and connect with other couples based on shared interests and locations.



The Duke University study found that more evidence of increasing social fragmentation and isolation known as “Bowling Alone,” from a book by Harvard sociologist Robert D. Putnam. While the current study and Dr. Putnam’s book focus on individuals, it seems clear that this trend also affects couples.



“We founded Couplets.com because we realized that couples need new ways to meet other couples because based on our own experience we knew people were not joining organizations, which has been a traditional way for couples meet new people,” said Jay Chalnick, president, Couplets.com. “We created Couplets.com because we saw lots of couples who didn’t have the time or the networks to find new friends who share their interests. Couples can select from more than 40 different activities they enjoy, including bowling, so they never have to bowl alone again.”



In fact, Couplets.com was founded 2005, after Chalnick and his wife, moved away from New York City to the suburbs, and found they didn’t know anyone nearby. Chalnick wondered how couples can meet new friends in the area when they didn’t work locally. Since its launch in April, the site has grown significantly, and now has members in more than 35 states.



How Couplets.com Works

Whether they are newly engaged or are relocating to a new city, welcoming a first child into the family, are divorced but in a new relationship, or are retiring and have time, there are many reasons couples look for new friends. But meeting new couples can be difficult, especially with today’s busy lifestyles. Singles can go to bars, but that’s not necessarily appropriate for couples looking for new friends. Couplets.com provides an easy, safe answer for where couples can meet other couples – dating, married, engaged, or living together – from the neighborhood or across the country.



Within minutes of joining, new members can search for other couples based on zip code and similar interests based on a checklist of more than 40 different activities they enjoy together including dining, sports, theatre, and volunteering. They can learn more about other members by reading what they have to say, like how they met or brief descriptions of themselves. When they find an interesting couple, members can contact them securely via the Couplets.com website; privacy is maintained because email addresses are exchanged only when two couples agree to do so. (Personally identifiable information such as last name, home address, email address, and phone number are not disclosed to other members.)



