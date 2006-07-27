International Manufacturers Of Hose and Tubing Products Added To Worldwide Industrial Marketplace

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2006 --On Friday, July 28 at an afternoon company party in Westboro, Massachusetts, Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, an online industrial supply portal, will unveil its newly revised directory of manufacturers and distributors of hose, tube and tubing products. The forthcoming occasion will be the company's first event celebrating its latest publication.



The types of hose and tubing products in the directory are suitable for a wide range of applications such as heating, aerospace, hydraulics, air conditioning, electrical, compressors, automotive, industrial vacuums, blowers, furnaces, ovens, process equipment, water treatment systems, modular systems, chemical processing, laboratory, transformers, industrial motors, diesel engines, construction equipment, electronic manufacturing, gas and petroleum, liquid storage and many other applications.



The variety of different hoses available in the directory include, air, beverage, ash, nylon, fire, rubber, reinforced steel, copper, braided hose, biopharmaceutical, brake, refrigerant, carbon steel, coolant, suction, exhaust, low and high pressure hose, molded, plastic, radiator, metric, flexible, custom and other hose available in many standard and unique materials.



The different kinds of tubes and tubing products include, aluminum, boiler, architectural, centrifuge, conveyor, dip tube, filter, gas measuring, hydraulic, mailing, equipment tubing, spacer, cable, clear plastic, wooden, PVC, stainless steel, miniature, sleeve tubing and more.



A sample version of the soon to be revealed directory can be viewed at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/hose_tubes.html



"I'm excited to reveal the directory to the public, our entire office should be proud of the hard work they put in and I'm looking forward to the celebration," says Frank Wallace, business director and co-founder of the company.



The directory, according to Bailey, is designed to help buyers of hose and tubing products find suppliers in over 54 countries by searching for specific keywords, phrases or by company name. He added, "There are thousands of companies that sell hose, tubes and tubing products in the directory, and for quality assurance, every supplier listed has been subject to approval before being added."



The company has invited local clients and neighboring firms to attend the celebration. Sandwiches, coffee, soda and pizza will be served. There will be a preview showing of the directory.



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html



