45th Anniversary of an Underwater Wreck-Diving Paradise

Grenada, October 22nd 2006: In the early morning hours of this day 45 years ago in 1961 an explosion in the cruise liners engine room shattered the stillness of the early hours. 750 sleeping passengers and crew members plus many of the residents of St. George’s were startled awake and roused from their beds as the luxury liner turned into a raging inferno. The fisherman of St. George’s rushed to their boats to rescue people from the stricken ship. Amazingly not one passenger was lost; only two engine room crew were listed as fatalities. Grenadians opened up their homes for the passengers and crew, accommodated them and tended to their injuries in an outstanding display of goodwill.



After two days the British frigate “Londonderry” arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. The frigate’s crew severed the cruise liners anchor lines and with almost all of Grenada looking on from the hillsides, the great cruise liner went on its last voyage. It did not get far; still trailing fire, listing heavily to the side, the towline parted and the great ship went down to Poseidon’s refuge.



It is not just another wreck - the story of its sinking, the history of its construction – it was scuttled by Germans while still being built – the dramatic rescue of its passengers, and not the least its enormous size dubbed it quickly as “The Titanic of the Caribbean”.



Today, 45 years later it lures wreck enthusiasts from all over the world to Grenada’s shores to have a glimpse into history and enjoy one of the largest wrecks within recreational dive limits becoming an artificial reef. Covered by countless black deep see fans and corals it is indeed one of the most beautiful reefs around Grenada. Almost anything can be seen roaming over the now collapsed decks of the “Bianca C” – from small crustaceans to the big five – sharks, turtles, rays, barracudas and jacks. Sometimes strong currents and the depth of 120 plus feet recommend it for advanced and experienced divers only.



There are many events planned to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the cruise liners sinking. Check with your travel agents for comprehensive packages.



