Brevient and Vtrenz Close Gap Between Sales and Marketing

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Brevient Technologies, Inc. and Vtrenz, Inc. announced today that they have taken the next step in their strategic partnership by integrating Brevient’s FinalCRM and Vtrenz’s iMarketing Automation™.



Brevient’s FinalCRM allows users to effectively manage all interactions with prospects and customers through a customizable, web-based interface. Vtrenz iMarketing Automation offers an on-demand marketing platform for planning, automating, executing and analyzing online and offline marketing initiatives.



The integration allows FinalCRM users to take full advantage of iMarkting Automation’s lead generation and prospect nurturing capabilities. Sales-ready leads nurtured in iMarketing Automation can be transferred into the FinalCRM pipeline, improving workflow between sales and marketing teams.



“Our relationship with Vtrenz is about offering customers the best functionality available,” said Dennis Casey, Executive Vice President for Brevient. “Our customers can now benefit from Vtrenz’s business development abilities and close the gap that’s often found between lead development and customer acquisition. It gives small to mid-market companies a powerful yet affordable solution.”



“By combining iMarketing Automation’s robust lead generation, campaign automation and analytics tools with FinalCRM’s customer, contact and sales force management, mutual customers can reap the benefits of a single integrated solution which provides tighter alignment between sales and marketing,” said Will Schnabel, President of Vtrenz. “This collaboration between the two departments leads to more relevant and timely communications, and ultimately to more closed sales. Integrating with FinalCRM greatly extends the value of iMarketing Automation, and Vtrenz is excited to have this partnership opportunity.”



ABOUT BREVIENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Brevient Technologies is a leading software development company specializing in Web-based business solutions. Brevient’s software suite focuses on collaborative technologies, including FinalCRM customer relationship management and Mix Meeting Web and Audio Conferencing software. FinalCRM is adaptive software that effectively handles both B2B and B2C relationships. With FinalCRM, non-technical users can tailor virtually all aspects of system operation to match and evolve with their changing business needs. For more information, please visit www.brevient.com.



About VtrenzTM Inc.

Vtrenz, the leading provider of on-demand marketing automation solutions, empowers small to mid-sized organizations to generate demand for their products and services, close more sales and measure the impact of their marketing activities. Vtrenz’ integrated marketing automation platform, iMarketing Automation, allows marketers to create, execute and automate multi-channel marketing campaigns, score and route qualified leads to sales professionals and analyze marketing results through robust campaign analytics. Customers have access to additional services including world-class support, guidance from experienced marketing consultants, and live online training classes. For additional information on Vtrenz, go to www.vtrenz.com.



