Celebrating the Sweet 15

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2006 --A beautiful white gown with miles of flowing tulle, a jeweled tiara, a reception hall filled with spectacular decorations and favors for guests… sound like a wedding? Although the budget of the Hispanic Quinceañera rivals a wedding, this celebration is actually a take on the American debutant ball or Sweet 16 party. The popularity of the time-honored Hispanic tradition is growing rapidly in the U.S. and party-supply companies are taking notice.



Parents and sponsors throw a Quinceañera to recognize a Hispanic young woman’s journey from childhood to maturity. The name signifies the age of the girl when this takes place ― 15 or quince años in Spanish. While Quinceañera traditions vary by country, most celebrations begin with a religious ceremony and are followed by an elaborate reception that can cost between $5,000 and $30,000. The birthday girl usually wears a ball gown, has a court of friends surrounding her, is toasted by friends and family, and is showered with gifts like tiaras, scepters, jewelry, and Bibles. She also chooses a theme and picks decorations and favors to match. Popular themes include Roses and Candlelight, Fairytale Princess, Masquerade Ball, Luau, Evening Under the Stars, Black and White Ball, and Night in Paris.



ShindigZ, the world’s largest party superstore, has offered thousands of party products along with hundreds of theme ideas for more than 80 year. The catalog and web-based company recently has seen a rise in the popularity of Quinceañeras.



“We’ve seen dramatic sales growth in our milestone birthday products over the last several years with a huge increase in our Quinceañera category,” said Jeanice Croy, ShindigZ president. “We’ve provided products for Quinceañeras with themes ranging from Cinderella to a cruise ship to an evening in Paris.”



Like weddings, Sweet 16s, and other events, Quinceañeras change with the times while maintaining many significant cultural elements. ShindigZ offers unique decorations and favors that allow a party host to throw a spectacular party while staying within a reasonable budget and incorporating the traditions of the event.



“Understanding the traditional aspects of the Quinceañera as well as the changing trends and young girls’ wishes is key to the planning of a magical Quinceañera night,” said Croy. “We stock everything from elaborate lighted arches and sparkling rhinestone tiaras to personalized favors and customized glassware for toasting. And along with quality products, we also offer complimentary party planning.”



