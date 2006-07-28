BMC Capital Provides $520,000 Loan for a Multi-family Property in Phoenix, Ariz.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday July 27, 2006, that it originated a $520,000 loan for the purchase of the Alexsi Apartments, a 13-unit multi-family property located at 2930 N. 38th Street in Phoenix, Ariz.



Susanna Reust, BMC Capital’s Phoenix-based vice president, originated the 57% loan-to-value mortgage. Marcus Ridgeway represented the Phoenix-based borrower. Dan Dulin and Jason Smith from Marcus and Millichap represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender of multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist in providing multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.





