BMC Capital Provides $2.2M Loan for Office Building in Irving, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2006 --BMC Capital announced that it originated a $2.2 million loan for the purchase of the Skyway Tech Center, a four-unit office building with 32,576 rentable sq. ft. on 2 acres. The property is located at 3130-36 Skyway Circle South in Irving, Texas.



“We provided a fixed-rate 10 year loan with 30-year amortization,” says Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas office. “We were also able to provide the borrower with a generous 75% loan to value.” The California-based borrower was represented by Kevin Levine of Panorex Commercial. The seller was represented by Patrick Giles of Marcus and Millichap.



BMC Capital is a leading lender in the commercial real estate sector in Texas market and anticipates originating at least 100 similar transactions in the region this year.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist in providing multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



