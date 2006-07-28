Free Source Code for BFO PDF Viewer Makes Life Easier

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are proud to announce the release of version 2.7 of their renowned PDF Library.



The Viewer extension to the PDF library has proved popular since it was released; BFO have now made a significant change in light of customer feedback. CTO Mike Bremford, says “by releasing the source we hope to make the lives of those developing PDF viewing applications much easier”. Adding further functionality or customising the look and feel of your viewer is now very straightforward.



The PDF Library v2.7 also includes improvements for those dealing with XFA forms, documents digitally signed by Acrobat 7, and searching a PDF for text. Further, a large number of bug fixes and stability issues have been addressed. As always, this upgrade is free for existing clients.



You can download a free fully functional trial version of the PDF Library Extended Edition and PDF Viewer at http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk