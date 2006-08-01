Briggs & Riley Baseline Luggage Collection Priced To Travel

Hauppauge, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --With the summer travel season upon us, your planning could not come at a better time. Briggs & Riley Travelware announces an unprecedented clearance event on its innovative, classic Baseline Collection sold at luggage specialty stores nationwide and in Canada.



The Baseline Collection never, ever goes on sale, except for now. In advance of the introduction of next generation Baseline this fall, Briggs & Riley is offering consumers a 20 percent discount on all Baseline merchandise, from a 21” Superlight™ Upright® Carry-on to a Compact Garment Bag on Wheels, and much more. The retail event is effective July 15, 2006, while supplies lasts.



Jim Lahren, Vice President of Marketing for Briggs & Riley says, “By offering our Baseline Collection at unprecedented prices, we’re creating a unique opportunity for consumers to give Briggs & Riley products a try or to add to their current collection. Leisure travel is experiencing tremendous growth, and savvy travelers know that a smooth travel experience begins with luggage they can rely on.”



Baseline bags are designed to work together so that consumers can choose from a wide selection of styles and sizes. With the entire Baseline Collection discounted, there is a perfect piece of luggage to meet every traveler’s needs – from toiletry kits, totes, carry-ons, Uprights®, to garment, activity and duffle bags.



Some of the innovative features that distinguish Briggs & Riley bags are:



· Outsiderä Handle – This extremely durable handle is designed on the outside for a flat and roomer interior for fewer wrinkles.



· One-Touch Expansion Systemä – This easy push-button mechanism makes it easy to expand your Briggs & Riley luggage an extra two-and-a-half inches of space. That means increasing your packing capacity up to 30%.



· Briggs & Riley’s Superlights™ are extremely light for easy travel, and are at least 20 percent lighter than the company’s regular bags.



All Briggs & Riley bags are covered by the company’s “Simple as that®” lifetime warranty that even protects against airline damage.



Briggs & Riley’s Web site, www.briggs-riley.com provides a full list of the Baseline products and store locations.



About Briggs & Riley Travelware

Briggs & Riley Travelware is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its consumers by fulfilling all of their travel needs. The company’s wide variety of innovative, high-quality travelware products matches smart design and exclusive features with maximum durability and superb value. Briggs & Riley backs all of its products with its “Simple as thatâ” warranty, the most comprehensive lifetime guarantee in the industry that even covers damage caused by an airline. Briggs & Riley Travelware is sold exclusively at specialty luggage stores. Please visit www.briggs-riley.com for a full list of the latest products and store locations.



