Get Pampered in the Pocono Mountains

Pocono Mountains, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Hectic days filled with long meetings, endless emails, tag-you’re-it phone calls and family responsibilities will leave even the most ambitious of people feeling a little rundown. Now more than ever before, the Pocono Mountains region is the perfect place for visitors to get pampered with a rejuvenating spa treatment or a relaxing “Girlfriend Getaway” shop, spa and stay package.



New, luxurious spas are on their way to the Pocono Mountains, along with recent additions. Pocmont Resort & Conference Center in Bushkill will invest in a multi-million dollar, 10,000-square-foot facility called Spa at Sugar Mountain. This spa will embrace the latest in comfort, design and service. The Shawnee Inn and Golf Course in Shawnee on Delaware will also be adding a spa to its amenities called Spa Shawnee. This spa has a projected opening date for 2007 and will include six treatment rooms, as well as a hair salon and manicure/pedicure station. The Lodge at Woodloch in Hawley is a $37 million destination spa that opened in June 2006. This full-service spa is a four-star, 58-room facility situated on 75 acres of land. The Great Wolf Lodge Aveda Concept Spa in Scotrun opened in October 2005, offering eight treatment rooms with more than a dozen massage selections, along with their indoor waterpark.



When women envision the perfect girls getaway, spa treatments often go hand-in-hand with shopping, a favorite female pastime. That’s why the Pocono Mountains region offers great “Girlfriend Getaway” shop, spa and stay packages. Gals can stay at Skytop Lodge in Skytop or the Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Stroudsburg to relax with an in-house spa treatment and receive a free voucher discount book from The Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville, home to over 100 brand-name and designer stores. Additional information on the Pocono Mountains’ Girlfriend Getaway lodging packages is available online at 800poconos.com.



In addition to Girlfriend Getaway packages, full spa services and treatments are available at the Arcadia Spa at Penn Hills Resort in Analomink, the Harbourside Health Club and Spa at Caesars Cove Haven Resort in Lakeville, Mountain Massage at The Resort at Split Rock in Lake Harmony, the Deerfield Spa in Marshalls Creek and the Pocono Manor Golf Resort and Spa in Pocono Manor.



Comprehensive Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at 800poconos.com or by phone at 800-POCONOS (800-762-6667). The Pocono Mountains Vacation Bureau, Inc. is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne in northeastern Pennsylvania.



