Family-Friendly Activities and Affordable Packages in the Pocono Mountains This Summer

Pocono Mountains, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --Families looking for an affordable, close-to-home summer vacation should look to the Pocono Mountains, where they can enjoy numerous fairs, festivals, attractions, exciting events and more! Plus, area lodging facilities offer affordable lodging packages perfect for a family stay.



Families can visit Camelbeach Waterpark in Tannersville and experience the new “Flowrider,” the ultimate surf ride. Also ride the Checkered Flag Challenge, a complex of eight racing slides. Camelbeach now offers 22 waterslides, the most in Pennsylvania. Besides waterslides, families can raft lazily down the Blue Nile Adventure River, cool off in Kahuna Lagoon, play miniature golf and much more. Guests staying at Great Wolf Lodge can take a splash in the 78,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark featuring 11 waterslides and six pools. Visitors can also go to Shawnee Place in Shawnee on Delaware where families can enjoy a toddlers area, two great waterslides, splash-down pools, kids venture river ride and more. Or, stopover at Carousel Water & Fun Park in Beach Lake and experience two waterslides, bumper boats, go-karts, mini-golf, kiddie kars, a batting range and much more.



In addition to waterparks, the Pocono Mountains offers great attractions sure to please such as Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park in Lake Ariel, where kids can see over 120 kinds of exotic animals including a rare white tiger, giraffe, wolves, big cats, monkeys, reptiles, tropical birds and more.



The Pocono Mountains also hosts numerous fair and festivals this summer. NASCAR fans can visit Pocono Raceway for NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Weekend in Long Pond for the Pennsylvania 500 July 21-23.



Visitors should also head to Honesdale for Great Train Robbery Runs held Sundays in July and August, where they can board the Stourbridge Line Rail Excursion. Masked marauders on horseback ambush the Stourbridge Line during this round-trip from Honesdale to Hawley. This three and a half hour train ride along the Lackawaxen River includes entertainment and a one hour stopover in downtown Hawley for shopping and sightseeing.



A favorite destination for outdoor activities, the Pocono Mountains is home to nine state parks, including the 70,000-acre Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Families can take advantage of great outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, fishing, camping and paintball. Whitewater rafting, kayaking and canoeing are available at the Delaware and Lehigh Rivers in the Pocono Mountains.



Or, families can take a trip to Lake Wallenpaupack in Tafton, which features 52 miles of shoreline and indulge in great watersports, recreational activities, fishing, boating and more. Visitors can also go to Bushkill Falls in Bushkill, “The Niagra of Pennsylvania,” and view magnificent waterfalls.



To experience the thrill of racing on a smaller scale, families can enjoy go karts at Costa’s Family Fun Park in Hawley, Pocono Go-Karts in East Stroudsburg or S&S Speedways-Indoor Go-Karts in Snydersville. For even more fun on wheels, bring the kids to Big Wheel Family Roller Skating Center in East Stroudsburg or hit the skateboard ramps at Starting Gate Action Sports and Skate Park in Bushkill.



For a complete listing of affordable, family-friendly packages, visit 800poconos.com and click on “Money Saving Packages” under Special Features or call 800-POCONOS (800-762-6667). The Pocono Mountains Vacation Bureau, Inc. is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne in northeastern Pennsylvania.



