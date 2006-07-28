LoPresti SpeedMerchants Announces Cirrus ZipTips at AirVenture 2006

Oshkosh, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2006 --LoPresti SpeedMerchants, the “Leading Provider of Aviation Performance Solutions”, introduces another unique performance product at AirVenture 2006.



LoPresti has designed a new wing tip and landing light combination for the Cirrus SR20 and SR22 aircraft. The new LoPresti “ZipTips” place two high intensity Boom Beams at the very periphery of the Cirrus wing. The new tips not only add a whopping 750,000 lumens to the landing illumination but are designed to aid taxi operations, a notorious blind spot on Cirrus aircraft.



As always, the LoPresti Boom Beams provide the highest quality, longest life and brightest bulbs in the industry. Since all Cirrus aircraft already ship with Boom Beams on board, these new tips bring the SR lighting output to One Million lumens!



The new Cirrus “ZipTips” are on display at the LoPresti booth at AirVenture until Sunday.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

