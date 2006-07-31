RBS, TRiTON Companies To Build Ultra Luxury Condominiums in Downtown Sarasota

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --TRiTON Companies and RBS Companies, Inc., a partnership that purchased the former Gold Bank building earlier this year, has announced preliminary plans for the property. Going before the Sarasota City Planning Department this week, spokesperson Brent Virkus, president of TRiTON, presented plans for One Palm, a luxury residential building, which includes high-end retail stores at street level, to be built on the Palm Avenue property. This is the first step for a proposed project that will redefine the standard of luxury downtown living.



“Modeled after the chic cosmopolitan lifestyle found in the world’s most fascinating cities, One Palm will offer sophisticated living in downtown Sarasota with a host of on-site and nearby amenities that will lend cultural richness to the address,” explained Virkus.



According to Virkus, One Palm will be marketed to people who know what Sarasota has to offer and have the desire to own a residence here. “I think people are either going to make One Palm their primary residence or at least live here through the winter months because everything they could want or desire will be at their fingertips,” he said. “One Palm promises to be the ultimate expression of luxury in a private downtown residence---like living in a secluded country manor, but surrounded by cultural amenities only a city like Sarasota can offer.”



Virkus continued to say that One Palm will make a contribution to the growth and beauty of the downtown area that will be a benchmark for years to come. “We’re proud of this project and proud to be part of Sarasota’s vibrant future,” said spokesperson Virkus.



About TRiTON

TRiTON Companies is a real estate development company based in metropolitan Detroit with a Sarasota office in the M & I (formerly Gold Bank) Building located at 240 S. Pineapple, Suite 201. Its real estate portfolio is valued at more than $1 billion, with properties across the United States including Florida, Hawaii and Phoenix, Arizona. TRiTON Companies offers a full-range of real estate development and investment services, including asset selection, due diligence, risk management, asset repositioning, construction management and financial management.



About RBS Companies

RBS Companies, Inc. is a leading real estate development company based in Michigan. Its family of companies offers a full range of real estate development services, construction management, property management, and residential development. Its developments include commercial office, high-tech industrial, medical office, multi-family apartments and condominiums, retail, and single family custom and semi-custom homes.



