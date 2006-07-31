NTI Announces VGA to DVI Converter Supports Improved Video Resolution

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Network Technologies Inc announced its VGA to DVI Converter, which converts analog VGA signal to digital DVI-D video, now supports video resolutions up to 1600x1200 video. Previously, the converter could only support resolutions up to 1280x1024.



The VGA to DVI Converter changes your computer's analog VGA signal to digital DVI video. The converter generates the compatible analog to digital conversion signals to make the connection between the VGA input and the DVI-D output work. It connects computers with analog VGA connectors to DVI-D monitors or projectors. The converter is compatible with DDWG DVI standard, and supports VGA/SVGA and DVI-D monitors, including LCD flat panel monitors.



Available for immediate sale, the VGA to DVI Converter costs $410.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about VGA to DVI Converter can be accessed at http://www.networktechinc.com/vga-dvi.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are also available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, e-mail sales@ntigo.com).



