World's Largest Commercial Complex of the Early 20th Century Celebrates 100 Years

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --The Real Estate Capital Institute headquartered here announced it will be donating a variety of artifacts for a construction of a museum honoring the original Sears Roebuck and Company Plant on Chicago's West Side. The museum will be headquarted in the originl Sears Tower (www.originaltower.com), located about four miles west of downtown Chicago.



The museum will include rare artifacts, vintage Sears catalogs, original Julius Rosenwald documents and numerous photos relating to the Catalog Plant. The Catalog Plant served as Sears' headquarters for nearly 70 years. The facility was the largest commercial complex in the world at the time of completion in 1906, encopassing over 3 million square feet and housing over 20,000 employees.



For more information visit http://www.originaltower.com



