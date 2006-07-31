QC Software Forms Strategic Alliance with DPI Material Handling

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --DPI (www.dpisystems.com) formed a strategic alliance with QC Software and brought the QC Enterprise technology to Arbonne. DPI was founded in 1981 by four highly experienced engineers, DPI has grown to become a leader in the design and engineering of material handling and distribution systems for major US and international companies. Today DPI considered one of the fastest growing companies in Michigan and in the industry.



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



With major clients in retail, office supplies, grocery, pharmaceutical, publishing, hardware, direct marketing, e-commerce, music, furniture, automotive, pet supplies, wholesaling and laboratory supplies, DPI is able to productively transfer specific industry-related technological experience to clients in other industries.



The QC Software management includes Rich Hite, the founder of QC Software. His vision began in 1996 with the development of QC Navigator and has grown into the suite of products known today as QC Enterprise. Rich oversees the direction and management of the company as well as being a major contributor to all project designs and remains in constant communication with the customer base. Rich has over 35 years of software development experience and over 25 years in the material handling industry. His experiences also include the development of supervisory software for carousels, high speed sorting systems, and real time inventory management systems. He is proficient with UNIX, LINUX and Windows operating systems, Oracle and Sybase databases, in addition to C, JAVA, SQL, and XML software languages.



Jerry List has 25 years experience in the material handling industry, designing and implementing complex control systems for a wide variety of material handling equipment. He has implemented control software solutions ranging from real-time machine controls through higher-level supervisory systems. Jerry leads the business development efforts by developing the initial control strategy for proposals. He will work with the customer to produce the controls functional design document, and ensure continuity with the proposed system to develop solid product support. Additionally, Jerry is in charge of development of the requirements definition for external interfaces, the development of applicable test plans, and overall project coordination. He is also the customer service coordinator, ensuring complete customer service satisfaction from start to finish.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



