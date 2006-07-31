TR Cutler Manufacturing Journalist Continues as Contributing Editor for Quality Digest

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Quality Digest provides the ideal medium for reaching the entire quality spectrum and presents all facets of quality, including metrology, Six Sigma, TQM, inspection, testing, SPC, software and international standards, such as ISO 9000, ISO 14000 and QS-9000. In fact, Quality Digest offers more editorial coverage of these standards than any other quality magazine.



For a year now, Thomas R. Cutler, has been a contributing editor for Quality Digest. Cutler, who founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, has grown the participation from 300 journalists to nearly 3000 key clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications. Cutler is the author of The Manufacturers’ Public Relations and Media Guide. Cutler was voted #1 Manufacturing Journalist for the third year in a row.



Quality Digest is the Number One audited quality publication and has maintained the integrity of the management-focused readership. With more than 80,541 qualified subscribers, including 76.3% management-level subscribers and 75.6% of circulation in manufacturing the publication’s reach includes service and high-tech industries.



TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), is the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. According to the website, “Cutler tells the extraordinary stories of manufacturers. There are great companies making great products. Cutler is quite vocal that there are too many manufacturers and companies serving the manufacturing sector that have simply neglected to tell their story. Cutler's goal is to tell these manufacturing stories in an interesting, dynamic, understandable, and relevant way.”



Cutler also contributes to such publications as Automation.com, Industry 2.0, Manufacturing.net, IFSQN, Manufacturing & Technology, Food & Beverage Journal, Software Magazine, Food & Drug Packaging, Food Quality, Fabricating & Metalworking, World Trade, American Machinist, Industrial Distribution, The Manufacturers, and hundreds of other leading periodicals.



TR Cutler, Inc.

www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas Cutler

trcutler@trcutlerinc.com

888-902-0300



