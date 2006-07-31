Manufacturing.net Profiles Poblocki Sign Company and Encompix ERP

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled the transformation of Poblocki Sign Company in the recent article titled, “Signs of Success” published in Manufacturing.net. The complete article may be read at http://www.manufacturing.net/article/CA6355628.html.



According to Cutler, “After reviewing product information from a number of business system vendors, Poblocki arrived at a short list of three. A major point was the ability to support ETO (Engineer-to-Order) manufacturing. This sign company is a custom shop rather than a repetitive manufacturing environment; everything is designed and built-to-order rather than to inventory, and the company selected the ETO ERP (enterprise resource planning) system by Encompix, a business unit of Made2Manage Systems.”



The benefits of the new technology were numerous. Over the past five years, each job has been tracked throughout the entire manufacturing process and WIP (work-in-progress) information is available immediately. The new system has dramatically improved the entire company accounting functionality.



"Before it used to take four weeks to perform our month-end closing; now we close our books in less than a week and we have total confidence in our numbers," said Ron Wisniewski, controller. "By using the data from Encompix and analysis tools like F9 and Crystal Enterprise, we now make more informed decisions and run the business more efficiently."



One of the key issues identified during the evaluation process was material shortage. Because Poblocki did not have a good handle on the physical materials that were in-house, it frequently had to expedite to get materials delivered, or it held orders in production because materials were late. Now, perpetual inventory records are accurate and have eliminated material shortages while maintaining lower inventory levels, even though the business has grown more than 10 percent per year.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



